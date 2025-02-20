There has been much talk this offseason, and rightfully so, about the retooling the Dolphins need to do to become contenders.

Should they start over? Which is not in the cards for this year.

Should they create more cap space by trading their most talented player, Tyreek Hill?

What is it exactly that they need to get them over that playoff win hump?

Some argue they need to beef up the offensive line others say the defense should be the priority.

Because of its weather, Miami has some built-in advantages and disadvantages the team must factor into its decision-making.

A team built solely of finesse and speed might be great for mid season October or November football but once the winter weather kicks in especially in the playoffs speed becomes much less of a factor.

It’s no secret the Dolphins struggle in cold weather games and while the temperature alone has alot to do with it there is another no less important factor at play.

The field condition itself. Whether it be rain, snow, sleet, or mud are all terrific equalizers for the home Northern teams when Miami comes to town.

And the record bares that out.

If you look at the years, the Dolphins had their most success, their offense and defense were built on a bruising running game and a smothering defense.

That being said. There are a couple of intriguing possibilities for the Dolphins to explore in this year’s trade market.

The Rams have been rumored to want to trade Cooper Kupp and Matt Stafford. Would a Kupp/ Stafford swap for Tua and Hill be in the Dolphins’ best interests?

Or should they stay the course? If they stay the course which it seems like they will. I believe they need a power back and a reliable backup quarterback.

Power football travels. But the Dolphins’ goal every year should be to win their division. That way, their built-in speed and weather conditions would work to their advantage.

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬 Link below 👇

https://photos.app.goo.gl/okx6Nf8Tvao3kahz9