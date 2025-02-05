Below-average size as a full-time edge defender.

Improved off the ball but still developing his instincts.

Needs to prevent his play-side shoulder from being covered.

Average bend limits his sink and flatten potential at the top.

Gets mauled by size when his rush crowds too close to tackle.

Jalon Walker, a versatile linebacker out of Georgia, has steadily climbed draft boards with his dynamic play and positional flexibility. The Salisbury, North Carolina native made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs, seeing action in all 26 games over his two-year career. Walker’s journey from a highly touted high school recruit to a key contributor on Georgia’s vaunted defense showcases his rapid development and high ceiling.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 245 pounds, Walker possesses an ideal frame for the modern NFL linebacker. His background as the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year and finalist for the 2021 High School Butkus Award speaks to his pedigree. At Georgia, Walker’s versatility shone through as he seamlessly transitioned between inside and outside linebacker roles, accumulating 20 tackles and a team-leading five sacks in his sophomore campaign.

Walker’s collegiate career reached its apex during the 2023 SEC Championship game against Alabama, where he recorded two sacks and five quarterback hurries. This performance, coupled with his consistent improvement, has scouts salivating over his potential as a three-down linebacker at the next level.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional athleticism, has run a blazing 4.50 40-yard dash time, placing him in the 94th percentile for linebackers

Versatility to play both inside and outside linebacker positions, offering valuable scheme flexibility for NFL defenses

High-motor player with a knack for getting to the quarterback, leading Georgia with five sacks in 2023

Strong tackling technique, consistently wrapping up and finishing plays with authority

Impressive football IQ, likely influenced by his father’s background as a college football coach

Effective in pass rush situations, demonstrated by multiple multi-sack games and consistent quarterback pressures

Solid coverage skills, showing ability to drop back and disrupt passing lanes

High character individual and team leader, actively involved in campus organizations beyond football

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Limited starting experience at the collegiate level, potentially impacting his ability to read and react quickly in complex NFL schemes

Run defense skills, while solid, could use refinement to consistently shed blocks and maintain gap integrity

May need to improve play recognition skills to maximize his athletic gifts at the next level

Coverage abilities, while promising, require further development to match up with NFL-caliber tight ends and running backs

Could benefit from adding more functional strength to better stack and shed against pro-level offensive linemen