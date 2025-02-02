We open the show talking about our two new coaches, Craig Aukerman, and Robert Prince. From there we talk about the accolades Chop Robinson received for his efforts in 2025.

Anthony Weaver appears to be staying with Miami and we talk a bit about that. With that, we talk a little about the defensive line.

We give our thoughts about Tyreek’s situation. Do we have Dawgs on our team?

Grier butchered our offensive line and we talk about that. Mike gives Austin Jackson a bit of credit in the run game. His absence was noticeable.

Mike asks the guys what position they’d address in the draft with the 13th

pick. Christian Wilkins was the player chosen at 13 who escaped us.

We lost Reggie McKenzie to Tennessee. That’s a loss for the front office.

Chris wonders if Ross will allow free spending. Is it worth trading Tyreek? Will Armstead return? Will Phillips be healthy? Lots of questions as we close the show.

