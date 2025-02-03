NFL Draft Guru Matt Miller of ESPN released his first 2-round mock draft on Monday. Now that the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are in our rearview mirror, we have more knowledge of the 2025 NFL Draft class. In the first two rounds, Matt has Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri
“The Dolphins’ main priority in 2025 should be giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more protection. Protecting from the inside out is crucial, and Miami has a hole at right guard.
Membou played right tackle at Mizzou and is an excellent mover in the run game at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, making him perfect for the Dolphins’ run scheme. Some scouts believe he is the best pure tackle in the class, so kicking him outside in the future could be an option if current right tackle Austin Jackson leaves after his contract expires in two seasons.”
Round 2, Pick #48: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
“Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency last offseason hurt the Dolphins, so they get a replacement for him here. Sanders is a 3-technique pass rusher with awesome first-step quickness and a similar build to Wilkins at 6-foot-4, 284 pounds.”
Armand Membou NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.
Strengths
- Impeccable body control and poise in his pass sets.
- Keeps weight inside on kick-slides with easy redirect versus counters.
- Protects with independent hands and a fluid mirror.
- Twitchy hands cinch up rushers who get too close.
- Athletic and agile to stay connected to rushers around the arc.
- Sifts through moving bodies with good clarity to find his man.
- Acceleration and leverage to dig out of his grass.
- Controlled quickness helps to execute challenging blocks.
- Corrals and centers off-frame targets with upper-body power.
- Plays with an edge when finishing his blocks.
Weaknesses
- Far below height standards for NFL starting tackles.
- Inconsistent running feet under his hands as a drive blocker.
- Gets outreached and separated by long edge-setters.
- Not a deep bender and turns to leaning at times.
- Must prove his anchor against NFL speed-to-power rushers.
TJ Sanders NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Sanders is a powerful road block with heavy hands and a strong core. He rarely touches the ground. Despite a lack of knee bend, he usually gives better than he gets and blockers have a hard time keeping him sealed. He punches and locks out quickly with a twitchy shed to tackle a gap over. His rush features average first-step quickness, but sudden hand swipes and play-through power in his lower half open pathways to the pocket. Sanders’ blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution.
Strengths
- Offers stout resistance at the point of attack.
- Lands first with violent, leveraged hand strikes.
- Gains full extension and reads the runner as a two-gapper.
- Discards blocks and tackles his gap with timing.
- Rush swipes come suddenly and with force.
- Hard to redirect off track once he hits an edge.
- Crashes hard into centers on twists.
Weaknesses
- Lacks desired knee bend in block take-on.
- Has trouble battling back against down blocks.
- Average first-step quickness for an interior rusher.
- Hands play slightly ahead of his feet with his rush.
- Tight hips prevent quick change of direction.