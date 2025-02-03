NFL Draft Guru Matt Miller of ESPN released his first 2-round mock draft on Monday. Now that the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are in our rearview mirror, we have more knowledge of the 2025 NFL Draft class. In the first two rounds, Matt has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri

“The Dolphins’ main priority in 2025 should be giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more protection. Protecting from the inside out is crucial, and Miami has a hole at right guard.

Membou played right tackle at Mizzou and is an excellent mover in the run game at 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, making him perfect for the Dolphins’ run scheme. Some scouts believe he is the best pure tackle in the class, so kicking him outside in the future could be an option if current right tackle Austin Jackson leaves after his contract expires in two seasons.”

Round 2, Pick #48: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

“Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency last offseason hurt the Dolphins, so they get a replacement for him here. Sanders is a 3-technique pass rusher with awesome first-step quickness and a similar build to Wilkins at 6-foot-4, 284 pounds.”

