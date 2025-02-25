The OG, Mel Kiper, has put out his pre-combine Mock Draft, and in round one, he has Miami taking someone who would most likely be an instant starter, filling a huge need.

A couple of other interesting things about this mock is he has the Jets landing Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback, out of Colorado.

Cam Ward goes #2 overall to Cleveland.

Penn St Tight End Tyler Warren went 9th overall to the Saints

And when it comes to the Dolphins….

Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou T/G, Missouri

“Miami could lose both starting guards (Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones) to free agency, and this is a chance to improve the pass protection as a whole. The Dolphins were 28th in pass block win rate this past season (55.7%), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had three diagnosed concussions over his career. This must be a priority. At Mizzou, Membou played right tackle (where key Dolphins contributor Kendall Lamm is also a free agent, by the way), but he can really line up anywhere, and some scouts think he’s a better fit inside. He allowed just one sack in 2024.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.

Strengths