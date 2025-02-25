The OG, Mel Kiper, has put out his pre-combine Mock Draft, and in round one, he has Miami taking someone who would most likely be an instant starter, filling a huge need.
A couple of other interesting things about this mock is he has the Jets landing Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback, out of Colorado.
Cam Ward goes #2 overall to Cleveland.
Penn St Tight End Tyler Warren went 9th overall to the Saints
And when it comes to the Dolphins….
Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou T/G, Missouri
“Miami could lose both starting guards (Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones) to free agency, and this is a chance to improve the pass protection as a whole. The Dolphins were 28th in pass block win rate this past season (55.7%), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had three diagnosed concussions over his career. This must be a priority. At Mizzou, Membou played right tackle (where key Dolphins contributor Kendall Lamm is also a free agent, by the way), but he can really line up anywhere, and some scouts think he’s a better fit inside. He allowed just one sack in 2024.”
Overview
Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.
Strengths
- Impeccable body control and poise in his pass sets.
- Keeps weight inside on kick-slides with easy redirect versus counters.
- Protects with independent hands and a fluid mirror.
- Twitchy hands cinch up rushers who get too close.
- Athletic and agile to stay connected to rushers around the arc.
- Sifts through moving bodies with good clarity to find his man.
- Acceleration and leverage to dig out of his grass.
- Controlled quickness helps to execute challenging blocks.
- Corrals and centers off-frame targets with upper-body power.
- Plays with an edge when finishing his blocks.
Weaknesses
- Far below height standards for NFL starting tackles.
- Inconsistent running feet under his hands as a drive blocker.
- Gets outreached and separated by long edge-setters.
- Not a deep bender and turns to leaning at times.
- Must prove his anchor against NFL speed-to-power rushers.
Draft Profile: Bio
The son of Cameroonian parents, Armand Membou’s path to becoming one of college football’s most intriguing offensive line prospects began at Lee’s Summit North High School in Missouri. A four-star recruit who led his team to the Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals, Membou chose to stay home and join the Tigers’ program, where he would quickly prove himself worthy of early playing time. At 6’3″ and 314 pounds, the young tackle earned his way into the rotation as a true freshman in 2022, starting the final five games of the season.
His sophomore campaign in 2023 marked his arrival as a force in the SEC, starting all 13 games at right tackle and helping anchor an offensive line that earned Joe Moore Award semifinalist honors. Under his watch, the Tigers’ offense reached remarkable heights, surpassing 500 total yards in five contests while consistently establishing a bruising ground game that topped 200 yards rushing in five outings. The unit’s dominance in the trenches was particularly evident in their protection, limiting opponents to one or fewer sacks in five games.
Membou’s junior season in 2024 saw him elevate his game further, earning Second-team All-SEC honors while starting 12 games at right tackle. His remarkable athleticism for his size caught the attention of Bruce Feldman, who featured him on his annual “Freaks List” after posting eye-popping numbers in the weight room and during testing. With just 18 percent body fat at 320 pounds, a 32-inch vertical jump, and a 600-pound squat, Membou’s rare physical gifts have NFL scouts intrigued.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Super athletic – Made Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freak’s List at #. He Wrote: “At 6-3, 320 pounds, Membou has only 18 percent body fat — a very low number for a young offensive lineman that big. Membou also moves exceptionally well for that size. He had an electronic 10-yard time of 1.63 and his 20 was 2.80. He also vertical-jumped 32 inches and squatted 600 pounds.”
- Masterful body control allows him to mirror pass rushers with unusual fluidity – stays balanced through contact and shows sophisticated understanding of leverage points in pass protection.
- Brings serious pop on initial contact with powerful independent hand strikes – regularly stuns defenders and can anchor against bull rushes despite giving up height to most edge players.
- Processes stunts and blitzes with veteran savvy, showing exceptional mental processing to sort through complex pressures without getting baited out of position.
- Demonstrated high-end athletic traits translate directly to the field – changes direction smoothly in space and shows rare closing burst when climbing to second-level targets.
- Nasty finisher who looks to bury defenders once he locks on – brings consistent competitive toughness and will drive through the whistle with bad intentions.
- Quick-footed mover who excels at reaching and sealing defenders on outside zone runs – lateral agility and explosiveness make him a perfect fit for modern running schemes.
- Shows advanced feel for varying his pass sets and hand usage – keeps rushers guessing with multiple approaches rather than falling into predictable patterns.
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Height is well below NFL tackle standards at 6’3″ – while he compensates with length and technique, some teams may pigeonhole him as a guard convert regardless of tape.
- Can get overaggressive trying to match speed rushers, causing him to lunge and lose his base – needs to trust his feet more instead of panicking against wide alignments.
- Occasionally late with his punch timing in pass protection, allowing defenders to get into his frame before he can establish his anchor point effectively.
- Drive blocking technique needs refinement – doesn’t always keep his feet driving through contact, leading to some stalemates that should be wins.
- Will need to prove he can consistently handle power at the next level – while he shows encouraging flashes, longer-levered defenders can get into his chest and create push.
Scouting Report: Summary
Membou’s tape reveals a tackle prospect with clear NFL traits, though his projection comes with both promise and risk. His movement skills stand out immediately – the fluidity in pass protection and explosive reach blocks demonstrate high-end athletic ability. Zone-heavy offenses like San Francisco, Miami, and Los Angeles could maximize his mobility, though he’ll need refinement to consistently execute at their level.
The LSU game highlighted both his potential and limitations against quality edge rushers. While his technique and leverage won many reps, longer defenders occasionally gave him problems. His combination of quick feet and strong hands helps compensate for height limitations, but NFL power rushers will test his anchor early. The technical foundation is encouraging – his varied pass sets and blitz recognition show advanced processing – but there’s still work needed on consistent hand placement.
Teams must weigh his considerable upside against the historical challenges of sub-6’4″ tackles in the NFL. His athleticism and football IQ suggest starter potential, particularly in a scheme that emphasizes movement over pure power. The development timeline likely requires patience as he adapts to NFL edge defenders, but his ceiling remains intriguing for teams willing to invest in his technical growth. A year of development could help bridge the gap between his natural gifts and the demands of the position.
Joe Rose says he has Been Told Tyreek Hill got Wes Welker Fired