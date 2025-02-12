As the 2025 offseason kicks off, Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier finds himself with a critical task ahead: moving quickly and strategically in free agency to fill key holes on the roster. With a team that has been close to contending but missing a few crucial pieces, Grier needs to strike while the iron is hot. His decisions in free agency and the draft will either set up the Dolphins for the future or force owner Stephen Ross to burn it all down.

Guard Play Needs Immediate Attention

The Dolphins’ offensive line has been a point of concern for the past few seasons, especially at the guard position. With Tua Tagovailoa proving he’s effective when given time in the pocket, it’s imperative that Miami invests in the trenches. A seasoned, high-caliber guard could be the missing link in solidifying the offensive line. A player like Brandon Scherff could be a solid veteran to bring in. He’s good in pass protection and still relatively young. Another option could be Patrick Mekari from the Baltimore Ravens. At 27, he’s versatile and a significant upgrade over the other “versatile” guard on the roster.

Defensive Tackle: Time to Boost the Line

Defensively, the Dolphins need to shore up the defensive line, particularly the interior. Miami’s defensive tackles were a bit of a mixed bag last season, and adding an impact player could help push the unit over the top. Javon Hargrave, who has consistently been one of the top defensive tackles in the league, could be an ideal fit to strengthen the front. He has the size, experience, and pass-rushing ability to create pressure up the middle and disrupt opposing offenses. Another potential option could be Osa Odighizuwa, who is 26 years old, 280 pounds, and has shown great promise in his short time in the NFL.

Linebacker Depth

With the secondary group being shaky at times, adding another linebacker opposite Jordan Brooks could provide the defensive backfield with more flexibility. Ernest Jones is a young, solid piece the Dolphins could target to help shore up the linebacker corps. In addition, bringing back Tyrel Dodson, who racked up the most interceptions for the team last year, could provide even more depth.

Shore-Up Safety

As for safety, Julian Blackmon is a young free-agent option for the Dolphins. He has blitzing ability and has recorded several multi-interception seasons. Additionally, they could look at Ar’Darius Washington, another young, ascending player.

Chris Grier’s Approach: Quick and Calculated

In 2025, Miami needs a strong, decisive approach in free agency. The Dolphins can’t afford to wait around for the perfect deal; instead, Grier needs to act swiftly and fill the holes that matter most. With the right additions, the Dolphins could find themselves with a well-rounded roster capable of competing in the playoffs and beyond.