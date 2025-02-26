Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the NFLPA report card has come out, and for the second straight season, the Miami Dolphins were voted #1 by the players.

Each year, NFL players are asked to vote on various topics concerning working conditions for the NFL teams they play for, such as facilities, food and meal offerings, weight rooms, training staff, etc. Last season, the Dolphins were #1 and the Vikings were #2, and this year, those two organizations remained at the top of the list.

For the second straight year, the #Dolphins came in at No. 1 on the NFL Players Association’s Report Card, based on player votes in many categories. The #Vikings — who were No. 1 in 2023 — once again came in second. Biggest jump: The #Commanders went from No. 32 to No. 11. pic.twitter.com/saDkzXZ3YC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2025

Here is the full list of grades Miami received.

Treatment of Families Miami received an A grade and was ranked 3rd overall.

Food Dining Area Miami received an A+ grade and was ranked 1st overall

Nutrition/Ditetcian Miami received an A+ grade and ranked 2nd overall

Locker Room Miami received an A+ grade and was ranked 4th overall

Training Room Miami received an A grade and ranked 1st overall

Training Staff Miami received an A grade and ranked 1st overall

Weight Room Miami received an A+ grade and ranked 1st overall

Strength Coaches Miami received an A+ grade and ranked 1st overall

Team Travel Miami received an A+ grade and ranked 1st overall

Head Coach Miami received an A+ grade and ranked 6th overall

Ownership Miami Received an A+ grade and ranked 1st overall