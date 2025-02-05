In recent seasons, the Dolphins have been criticized for their inability to win in cold weather. They are three and seven all-time in games below 23 degrees.

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback, is zero and seven below 40 degrees. The team has won once in the last 32 years when the temperature has dipped below twenty-three degrees.

Is it the personnel or the weather that contributes to these numbers? As a transplanted northerner, I know that the heat in Florida can be a mixed blessing.

Throughout their history, the dolphins have proven they could win big. However, during those times, extraordinary practicing methods were required, including four practice sessions per day on the field without water during the sweltering months of August to acclimate the team to the South Florida weather.

Practice methods like those are outdated and would never be allowed today.

So the question remains: Do the Dolphins have an advantage over teams coming to Miami, or is traveling north to play, especially in December and January, hindering the team?

The Dolphins at home play in the highest average temperature in the NFL at seventy four degrees. By comparison, Tampa Bay plays at an average yearly temperature of sixty-nine and Jacksonville at sixty-five.

What role does the weather play, and what role does the style of play have to do with a Dolphins team’s success? I would argue a power running game where the game is played in the trenches travels better than a timing passing offense.

I know it is not the norm right now, but if the Dolphins were willing to buck the current trends by getting back to their roots as a run-dominated ball, ball-control offense, they could. They might just see their playoff fortunes rise. And hopefully, I will get to play again in February.