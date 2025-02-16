Here today, gone later today. New Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince, who accepted the position with the Dolphins on January 24th, may already be leaving after only a few weeks. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Prince is interviewing to be the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints under their new head coach, Kellen Moore. Prince and Moore worked together in Dallas for one season.

The #Saints are interviewing #Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince tonight for their offensive coordinator job, per source. pic.twitter.com/UG00eKQ93y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2025

Nobody would fault Prince for leaving to take a bigger job, but it would be a punch to the gut of Mike McDaniel to lose someone from his staff in less than a month. And it would put Miami back needing a WR coach. One would have to wonder if Prince leaves if McDaniel moves Bobby Slowik from Sr. Passing Game Coordinator to wide receivers coach or gives him that title as well.

Robert Prince has coached on and off in the NFL since 2004 in a variety of roles. He has been a WR coach for three different teams since 2014. First with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2020, and when the Lions fired their head coach in 2020, Prince became the acting head coach to finish out the season.

In 2021, Prince became the Houston Texans’ wide receiver coach before moving to Dallas, where he has been their wide receiver coach for the past two seasons.

Prince was also the offensive coordinator for Boise State from 2012 to 2013, and prior to that, he was a receiver coach for Seattle in 2009.