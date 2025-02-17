Miami Dolphins Owner David Ross did not waste any time after the 2024 season ended to alert fans on the direction he wants his franchise to go in.

Many fans were clamoring for a change in the front office and on the field.

But Mr. Ross clarified that this was not in the cards, at least for this upcoming season.

So far this offseason, the team has been active, releasing players, some of them fan favorites, which is never easy.

I, for one, am encouraged for this upcoming season. I believe the current staff wants to win. Now, whether what they are doing will work or not is anyone’s guess, but it will not be for lack of trying.

A couple of hits in the draft, especially at backup quarterback and short-yardage running back, could quickly turn the team’s fortunes around.

The only dominant team in the division is the Biils and they are overly reliant on Josh Allen. So that makes them somewhat vulnerable.

Like many others, I suspect if this season goes awry, there will be changes made.

If that were to happen, I would like to see the Dolphins look toward the future by reaching back into the past.

I hope the team will give Chris Shula, Don Shula’s grandson, a legitimate opportunity to become the team’s head coach. At thirty-nine years old, he is around the same age as his grandfather when he assumed the Dolphins’ head coaching duties coming from Baltimore.

Chris Shula is currently the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. In only his first year on the job, his defense became one of the league’s best, even after having to account for the loss of Aaron Donald, one of the NFL’s best defensive players.

With the Dolphins looking to expand their brand into Europe and Latin America in the coming years, what better ambassador for the team than a head coach named Shula?

Remember, "Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins"🐬

