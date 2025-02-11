The Luckiest Stadiums in the NFL

Now that the NFL season has come to a close, teams will be diving into past performances to analyze where they gained—or lost—an edge over their opponents. But one factor that might be flying under the radar is the luck of their home stadium. Could the venue where they play have an impact on their success?

With this in mind, High 5 Casino conducted a study across all 5 major North American leagues to reveal the luckiest stadiums and arenas in the U.S. and Canada.

The study incorporated several factors such as home win %, number of fumbles at home or weather conditions to create a “luck score”. See the NFL ranking below!

The 15 luckiest NFL Stadiums in the U.S.

Rank Stadium Team Total Score /100 1 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Bay Buccaneers 71.81 2 Highmark Stadium Buffalo Bills 70.95 3 SoFi Stadium LA Chargers & Rams 70.68 4 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs 70.03 5 State Farm Stadium Arizona Cardinals 68.31 6 Empower Field at Mile High Denver Broncos 63.71 7 Ford Field Detroit Lions 58.07 8 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Dolphins 56.66 9 NRG Stadium Houston Texans 56.09 10 Levi’s Stadium San Francisco 49ers 55.58 11 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati Bengals 54.65 12 Northwest Stadium Washington Commanders 53.35 13 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Raiders 53.12 14 Caesars Superdome New Orleans Saints 50.21 15 Bank of America Stadium Carolina Panthers 49.33

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the luckiest team in the NFL. Well, our findings suggest that their home stadium, the Raymond James Stadium, provides them the best odds of winning when playing at home. In fact, with a total score of 71.81 out of 100, the Buccaneers may have a very average home win percentage (55.56%) but other factors such as a one of the highest average temperatures in throughout the season, giving them an advantage against teams used to fairer weather.

Highmark Stadium ranks second on our list with a total score of 70.95 out of 100. Home of the Buffalo Bills, who only conceded 0.4 fumbles per home game on average last season and scored on average over 34 points per game. And this was good enough to remain undefeated at home during the 2023-2024 season.

Los Angeles based SoFi Stadium completes the top 3 with a total score of 70.68 out of 100. Home of two NFL teams, whilst the Los Angeles Rams have been luckier in the past two years, the Los Angeles Chargers have also benefited from the advantageous weather conditions the Californian stadium has to offer. Overall, both teams averaged 1 fumble per home game.

Where do the home stadiums of the Super Bowl contenders rank?

Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium ranks 4th on the list with a total score of 70.03, just behind SoFi Stadium in California. The Chiefs have the best home win record, not dropping a single game last season. They also had the lowest recorded number of fumbles at home and fairly good weather conditions. They will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend for a historic three-pit.

Surprisingly, Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, only ranks 17th on the list with a total score of 48.07. Despite one of the highest home win percentages in the league (88.89%), the Philadelphia based team scored low on the weather and wind factors. Adverse weather conditions were found to give them a disadvantage throughout the season. This Sunday, the Eagles will be looking to avenge their 3-point defeat to double reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

For more information about the study, please visit: https://high5casino.com/blog/americas-luckiest-stadiums/

Where do NFL stadiums stand in the Big 5?

Taking into account all 140 stadiums and arenas in the Big 5 leagues in North America, Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay) and Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) are the only NFL stadium ranking in the top 10. On average, MLS stadiums rank the lowest.