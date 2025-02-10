NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter put out his first three-round Mock Draft today. In it, he has Miami making a trade, moving down to the back end of Rd 1, and adding another 2nd and 3rd-round pick. Here is who he has Miami selecting.

TRADE: Miami Trades Pick #13 to Houston for Pick #25, #58, and #89

Rd 1, Pick #25: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

“Miami adds Campbell’s all-around skill set to its defense, giving leading tackler Jordyn Brooks some much-needed help at the second level. Campbell will contribute in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer when given the opportunity.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker. Strengths Prototypical height, weight and musculation.

Impressive production in high-impact stat columns.

Pursuit speed allows sideline-to-sideline workspace.

Breaks down and mirrors backs as an open-field tackler.

Has the burst and work-around ability to threaten as a rusher.

Gains depth quickly from zone and can cover running backs.

Quick read-and-react to challenge the passing lane. Weaknesses Lacks instincts and plays through a straw.

Gets caught behind blocks and will lose contain.

Catches contact more than he doles it out at the point.

Needs to attack blocks and constrict his gap.

Allows edge blockers to widen him off the spot.

Round 2, Pick #48: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Collins isn’t going to stand out in one particular area, but he plays hard and has outstanding physical traits to blend right into an NFL defensive rotation. He’s quick laterally to spoil landmarks for zone blockers and has the stride length to disrupt upfield if asked. He added mass in 2024 and was harder to move when his pad level was right, but he can be tardy to shed and tackle a gap over. He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped. He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter. Strengths A+ body type with well-proportioned frame and premium length.

Responds instantly to mirror lateral steps by blockers.

Widens base and sets his anchor to beat back double teams.

At his best when allowed to stack blocks and man his gaps.

Long-arm move swims protection to access the edge.

Should become a more consistent bull-rusher with work.

Keeps eyes on quarterback and bats down passes. Weaknesses Average first-step explosiveness into blockers.

Plays with inconsistent base width, leading to imbalance.

Can be a step slow to shed blocks and tackle his gap.

Knee-bend and pad level can get away from him in both phases.

Leggy and labored when working edge to edge as a rusher.

Round 2, Pick #58: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a great one.

Strengths

Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.

Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.

Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.

Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.

Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.

Leaping and length help smother catch tries.

Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.

Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons. Weaknesses Drifts through games without urgency at times.

Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.

Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.

Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.

Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.

Average instincts and route anticipation.

Round 3, Pick #89: Dillion Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Round 3, Pick #98: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.

Strengths