Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.

Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.

Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.

Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.

Too many eye violations in coverage this year.

Loses connection at break points when playing man.

Size:

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 185 lbs

Accomplishments:

First-Team All-America (2023)

“Malaki Starks has a great blend of elite athletic traits and instincts that allow him to be a versatile three-level defensive back and a playmaker.”

Strengths:

Athleticism/fluid change of direction

High football intelligence

Position/alignment-versatile

Ball Skills/range

Concerns:

Size

Durability

Injury

ilm Analysis:

Malaki Starks is a versatile defensive back for the Georgia Bulldogs who has been a playmaker since he stepped foot on campus as a freshman. Starks checks all of the boxes of a modern safety and can play at all three levels of the defense—in the slot, cover man-to-man, and make plays on the football to get turnovers. Starks plays in a complex defense that asks a lot of their defensive backs and he delivers. Whether it’s playing man or zone, Starks showcases to have a high foundational floor combined with a ceiling to be an elite defensive prospect, making impactful plays in both the run game and in pass coverage.

Against the pass, Starks has the athleticism to be a versatile movement piece for a defense, aligning everywhere from 20 yards off the ball as the single-high safety to aligning close to the line of scrimmage at the nickel position. Starks is a quick-twitch and explosive athlete and it helps him effectively cover receivers by utilizing different techniques based on his alignment on the field. On short-to-intermediate throws, Starks can plant and drive to the receiver and either put himself in a position to break the pass up or be there to immediately make the tackles. Starks has the speed to jump into the pocket of receivers and run stride for stride with them on crossing routes. Covering the deeper portions of the field, Starks has fluid hips to turn and run with receivers vertically. He also appears to have the top-end speed to stay in phase with receivers vertically up the field and potentially make a play on the ball. The deeper portions of the field are where Starks’ ball skills and ability to track the ball show in how he can flow sideline to sideline and go up and attack the ball at its highest point to get an interception. Starks is a technically sound defensive back who is consistent using his technique, which puts him in position to make plays in pass coverage.

As a run defender, Starks is an efficient and effective player. From depth, he can key and diagnose run plays and triggers quickly downhill to make the tackle. Starks is not a big-time hitter, but is effective and making contact and bringing down the ball-carrier in between the tackles or from depth. In pursuit of ball-carriers, Starks shows to have good acceleration and closing speed to chase down ball-carriers backside or in down-the-field pursuit.

Regarding Starks’ potential improvements as a player, there are minor details that he could improve upon to elevate his game. Starks will take chances on making a play on the football and be over-aggressive, which could lead to him being beaten by double moves and route combinations meant to beat defensive backs.

Overall, Starks is an extremely talented player who checks the boxes of athleticism, IQ, and playmaking ability and projects to be an immediate high-level asset to any NFL defense.

Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber