In a few short hours, or possibly by the time you read this, the world will know whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive world championships. Referred to as a three-peat by former Los Angeles Lakers coach and now Miami Heat executive Pat Riley.

As a Dolphins fan, would you prefer your team to be remembered for the one perfect season record or the first team to three-peat?

Personally, I still like Perfection. Perfect is and always will be perfect.

I was eight years old and have some memories of the Dolphins playing Super Bowl VI versus the Dallas Cowboys. That game was a learning experience that allowed the Dolphins to grow into the perfect champions they would become the following season. But only because of coach Don Shula’s refusal to accept being runner-up. The city of Miami wanted to give the team a parade for making the Super Bowl. And considering the Dolphins only in their fifth year of existence, which had two years earlier been one of the worst teams in the league, it would have been very easy to have a parade. But Shula had other ideas in his mind. He turned down the offer, saying we would not settle for second best.

Had he acquiesced and done the parade, it is highly likely it would have been easier for the team to feel a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that would have lessened their collective drive and hunger to finish off the following season with a Super Bowl victory of their own.

Kansas City has already earned its place in history and will be remembered as an all-time great team and possibly the only team to three-peat. But ask me any day of the week and I would take perfection every time.