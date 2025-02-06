Sophie Hall, the 35-year-old plus-sized model who is suing Tyreek Hill, is now saying that after Tyreek allegedly broke her leg in his backyard, the two had sex hours after she was injured.

For those who do not remember the details of this story, Sophie Hall bought a ticket for her son to go to Tyreek’s Youth Football Camp. Before the camp, Tyreek Hill messaged Hall on Instagram and asked to meet her and get to know each other better.

Hill told Hall he had been known to be a good stepdad per court documents, and he invited Hall to his house the day before the camp started. Hill then shared his number and purchased a flight for Hall to visit him in June.

Once Hall got got to Hill’s home, that is when things began to turn sideways.

Per Yahoo Sports, “The first day at his home, she participated in offensive-line drills with Hill and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he grew irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

This video shows Onlyfans model @SophiesSelfies after Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly broke her leg because she “held her own” during practice drills https://t.co/Q4yppWxir2 pic.twitter.com/PNhKFkEQij — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) February 27, 2024

Now the DailyMail reports that in a deposition obtained by DailyMail.com, Ms. Hall admits that she and Tyreek were on good enough terms to sleep together within hours of the June 28, 2023 clash – and repeat the romp the next day.

Details of the deposition where Hall answered questions from Tyreek’s lawyer Robert Horwitz revealed a lot though. Per the Daily Mail article, “But they had not been together ‘physically’ prior to the night of the accident when they had consensual sex ‘just once,‘ she told Horwitz during the two-day grilling last October.

Asked why she slept the night in Hill’s bedroom, Hall replied: ‘I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured.’

Horwitz asked Hall: ‘So the next day, did you have sex with him?’

‘Yes later that day … once,’ replied Hall, who has more than three million followers across Instagram, X and TikTok.

She spent several more days with Hill, participating in family events, fishing and riding on the back of a four-wheeler before heading home to Tampa and seeking medical help.”

Hall is suing Hill for damages in excess of $50,000.

More on this story as it develops.