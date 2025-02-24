A good deal of posturing is required between players and agents. Teams with new contracts and teams looking to sign free agents want to know where their prospective players’ minds and hearts are when they inquire about signing a certain player.

There is a fine line that needs to be navigated for agents to get as much as they can for their clients as well as for players trying to maximize their possible future earnings. Even the most talented players can sometimes drive away potential suitors if a team feels the player is not worth the distraction. Which may disrupt team chemistry.

As a Dolphins fan, how do you take Jevon Holland‘s recent comments on what he is looking for in free agency?

He said in free agency, he is looking for:

1) Detailed and experienced coaching

2) Honest culture

3) Men-leading head coach

4) A team that wants to win

5) Leaders that want to lead and set examples by actions, not by their word

Are these comments within bounds when searching for a new team?

Did Holland produce enough, or does he have enough potential for a team to want to meet his wants?

Stockpiling a roster, whether it be by the draft by free agency and trade or a combination of all three, is as much art as it is science.

There is one thing that is certain: for narratives to change, you have to change the narrative.

For the Dolphins, this means getting that first signature playoff win. The first one in twenty three years.

When this happens narratives will shift and Miami will become more a destination for players to come to not want to flee from.

Remember, “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

https://photos.app.goo.gl/XHWTj6Euv4Dvmhzn9