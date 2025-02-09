We open the show reminiscing about the glory days 40+ years ago and quickly move on to Radio Row at the Super Bowl. We give our thoughts on Tyreek’s apology, Armstead’s reaction to that apology and finish up with a thought from Dan Marino. Louis can’t help but revisit personnel blunders. Let’s face it…it’s hard to ignore them when you haven’t won a playoff game in decades. Eventually, we discuss who we like in today’s 59th Super Bowl.

