The Miami Dolphins 2025 season has several built-in and non-negotiable realities.



Let’s review these.



General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel are here to stay in 2025 and are all in for the season. Their strategy during free agency and the draft will reflect that sentiment.



Tua Tagovailoa, whether you love him or not, is our Quarterback at least through 2026. We need to accept his often-injured status, the probability of further concussions, hip injuries, and rib ailments, and let’s hope his knees stay intact.



The Miami Dolphins’ high-priced older veteran players, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, and Terron Armstead (assuming the Dolphins keep him), will all be starters in 2025.



Tyreek Hill is staying for the 2025 season because his stock is not worth what we would give up, and he would constrain the team financially. He is too much of a salary cap hit in 2025, and I don’t foresee any other team absorbing his salary.



For the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins are going in only one direction, a must-win season where both General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel have their jobs at risk.



Chris Grier will likely restructure some highly compensated players, such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, and Terron Armstead, and try to bring in free agents to help this team win in 2025.



Chris Grier will push the money to later years, but it will be someone else’s headache if Chris Grier is out of a job after 2025.



So, let’s accept the reality of our current situation so we can enjoy this off-season.



We may as well pretend to buy into the 2025 all-in philosophy because that is what we are in for.