Sometimes the love of your favorite team can take over, you stick by them through the good times and the bad times and it’s a love that never fades away.
However, with Valentine’s Day here, the team at RotoGrinders wanted to analyze fans across the NFL to see who were the most loved up or who were dining for one.
Using analytics tool HypeAuditor, our team reviewed the latest social media data, to determine the relationship status of NFL football fans; to officially work out which teams are most supported by singletons, and those that are backed by married couples.
The results showed that fans of the Cincinnati Bengals fan base had the highest percentage of single fans in the league with 58.2% of Bengals supporters singletons.
Taking the top spot for the league’s most single fan base, Bengals supporters were slightly above the league average which stood at 55.28%.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have the joint 24th-highest percentage of single fans (54.6%).
The following table highlights the most single fan bases in the NFL.
|Rank
|Team
|Single %
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|58.2
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|57.4
|3
|Dallas Cowboys
|57.1
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|56.9
|5
|New England Patriots
|56.5
|6
|Houston Texans
|56.1
|7
|Chicago Bears
|56
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|56
|9
|Baltimore Ravens
|55.8
|10
|Atlanta Falcons
|55.6
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|55.5
|12
|Carolina Panthers
|55.4
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|55.3
|13
|Washington Commanders
|55.3
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|55.2
|15
|New York Jets
|55.2
|17
|Denver Broncos
|55.1
|17
|Los Angeles Rams
|55.1
|19
|Detroit Lions
|55
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers
|55
|19
|New York Giants
|55
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|54.8
|23
|Seattle Seahawks
|54.7
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|54.6
|24
|Miami Dolphins
|54.6
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|54.6
|27
|Minnesota Vikings
|54.3
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|54
|28
|San Francisco 49ers
|54
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|53.8
|31
|Green Bay Packers
|53.6
|32
|Philadelphia Eagles
|53.2
But it’s not all doom and gloom, with fans of the Philadelphia Eagles officially having the highest number of wedded supporters – 39.7% of the fanbase, in fact (the NFL average is 38.1% – which is below the estimated US average of 47.3%).
To see the study in full, please visit: https://rotogrinders.com/most-