Sometimes the love of your favorite team can take over, you stick by them through the good times and the bad times and it’s a love that never fades away.

However, with Valentine’s Day here, the team at RotoGrinders wanted to analyze fans across the NFL to see who were the most loved up or who were dining for one.

Using analytics tool HypeAuditor, our team reviewed the latest social media data, to determine the relationship status of NFL football fans; to officially work out which teams are most supported by singletons, and those that are backed by married couples.

The results showed that fans of the Cincinnati Bengals fan base had the highest percentage of single fans in the league with 58.2% of Bengals supporters singletons.

Taking the top spot for the league’s most single fan base, Bengals supporters were slightly above the league average which stood at 55.28%.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have the joint 24th-highest percentage of single fans (54.6%).

The following table highlights the most single fan bases in the NFL.

Rank Team Single % 1 Cincinnati Bengals 58.2 2 Arizona Cardinals 57.4 3 Dallas Cowboys 57.1 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 56.9 5 New England Patriots 56.5 6 Houston Texans 56.1 7 Chicago Bears 56 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 56 9 Baltimore Ravens 55.8 10 Atlanta Falcons 55.6 11 Buffalo Bills 55.5 12 Carolina Panthers 55.4 13 Las Vegas Raiders 55.3 13 Washington Commanders 55.3 15 Cleveland Browns 55.2 15 New York Jets 55.2 17 Denver Broncos 55.1 17 Los Angeles Rams 55.1 19 Detroit Lions 55 19 Los Angeles Chargers 55 19 New York Giants 55 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 54.8 23 Seattle Seahawks 54.7 24 Indianapolis Colts 54.6 24 Miami Dolphins 54.6 24 Tennessee Titans 54.6 27 Minnesota Vikings 54.3 28 New Orleans Saints 54 28 San Francisco 49ers 54 30 Kansas City Chiefs 53.8 31 Green Bay Packers 53.6 32 Philadelphia Eagles 53.2

But it’s not all doom and gloom, with fans of the Philadelphia Eagles officially having the highest number of wedded supporters – 39.7% of the fanbase, in fact (the NFL average is 38.1% – which is below the estimated US average of 47.3%).

