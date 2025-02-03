There have been many recent columns on why the Miami Dolphins need to draft or trade for a bruiser running back and evolve into a run-first offense. I’ve written on that same topic myself.



Despite prioritizing the running game is a very popular sentiment, this will not happen under Coach Mike McDaniel.



It is simply not in his nature to do so. Coach McDaniel enjoys the trickery, finesse, motions, and quick passes that have defined the Dolphins’ offense for the past three years. I expect the Dolphins to bring in a bigger, more punishing running back, but his role will be to convert those short-yardage and goal-line situations.



Also, the best running offenses have a quarterback who can effectively execute the RPO (Run, Pass, Option) scheme. Tua Tagovailoa does not have the running skills to run that type of offensive scheme.



I don’t see this Miami Dolphins team developing into a run-oriented offensive philosophy under Coach McDaniel.



And, of course, there is that other critical variable within the current roster, namely two very highly paid wide receivers that will want their touches, likely Tyreek Hill more than Jaylen Waddle. At the very least, Tyreek Hill would be more vocal about it. Coach McDaniel has yet to figure out a way to temper Tyreek Hill’s emotions, so I see Coach McDaniel running the same style of offense he has been calling since he arrived in Miami.

If he favors the running game, he would hear it in the locker room. As much as Coach McDaniel speaks about adversity, I believe he is still learning how to deal with those situations.



So, we will look forward to 2025 with maybe a glimmer of hope that the Miami Dolphins offense will adapt to more of a running style, but my expectation is that we will see more of the same.