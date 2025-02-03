Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show reported on Monday that Miami will have interest in free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota.

“There could be a little bit of interest in Marcus Mariota between the Raiders and Dolphins.. He’s gonna have some choices this offseason”@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/H1vRP3IPuE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

Mariota will turn 32 years old in October of this year and was the former 2nd overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Mariota has played for the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and Commanders since entering the NFL.

During his 10 years in the NFL Mariota has 97 passing touchdowns and 55 interceptions.