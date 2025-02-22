To put the above title in perspective, the Miami Dolphins’ current makeup of players does not allow for a complete rebuild. This team comprises players that the front office, namely General Manager Chris Grier, has committed to for at least the next two years.



Chris Grier restructured the contract with Tyreek Hill at the beginning of the 2024 season, making it financially prohibitive to trade or release him. The massive contract given to Tua Tagovailoa commits the team to him at least through the 2026 season. And the contracts with Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey, given the salary cap restrictions, again commit the team to these players for the foreseeable future.



So, how can we start the rebuilding, given these self-inflicted limitations to our roster?



We start the rebuild by utilizing the draft and free agency in 2025 and 2026 to bring in players who will contribute in the long run, not just for one year. Are General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel capable of thinking past the 2025 season? They are not because they are desperately trying to save their jobs.



Yet, this team’s needs should require a two to four-year scenario, and Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel should build the roster accordingly.



And as much as this offends many Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa fans, the strategy must include drafting a Quarterback. This move should happen in either 2025 or 2026, and the prospect must be a dual-threat Quarterback with the size and capability to run the ball when necessary.



Jalen Hurts did that with his legs in the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts ran for 72 yards (the most all-time by a Quarterback in a Super Bowl) and scored a rushing touchdown in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.



The Miami Dolphins must bring a successor to Tua Tagovailoa as the most critical piece of the rebuilding process.



The rebuild must begin with the 2025 NFL draft.



