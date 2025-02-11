Now that the 2024 season is over, we know the term three-peat will have to wait at least another two years. Kansas City lived on the edge all year long, and it finally showed. They will have to do some re-tooling, but Andy Reid is a proven head coach, and as long as he is there, they will be competitive. If he stays another 4 or 5 years, he may even come close to or surpass Don Shula‘s career record for most regular season wins. Shula had 327 Reid is currently at 273. Bill Belichick is currently at 302, but now coaching in college, it will be very difficult for him to come back to the NFL to break the record.

It’s unlikely to happen, but the Philadelphia Eagles looked so dominant and balanced at every key position they are more than capable of making it happen.Jalen Hurts is underrated as a quarterback.

He is not the flashiest player, best runner, or best thrower the sport of football has ever seen from the quarterback position, but he brings valuable leadership skills to his team, and it shows.

The Eagles will now have to compete within their own division against the up-and-coming Commanders, who will have to prove they are much more than a one-year wonder. Depending on who the Giants draft, they could become competitive very quickly.

The Eagles have all the pieces in place to continue winning, and it all starts in the front office. Howie Roseman has given the rest of the league a blueprint for trading and drafting.

The Dolphins, with all the draft picks they have stockpiled for this year, can begin the process of building their team this year through the draft, and then next year, with a lot of high-dollar contracts expiring, can supplement the roster with a couple of well-placed free agent pickups. Does anyone think the Eagles, no matter how good Hurts played or how stingy their defense was, would have won this year’s Super Bowl without picking up Saquon Barkley?

The Dolphins are also in what is soon to be possibly the most competitive division in football. If they draft well this year and supplement with free agents next, maybe they can get back to the Super Bowl sooner than expected.