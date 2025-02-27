Former New York Jets and Notre Dame coach once famously said. “When all is said and done, there is usually more said than done”

In most cases he might be right. So far this offseason the Dolphins brass (at least the ones who talking to the media) namely head coach Mike McDaniel are saying all the right things.

I am willing to give Mike the time he needs to see his vision for the Dolphins’ future bear fruit.

He is not making excuses and seems to be tackling the teams issues head on.

McDaniel looks like he is enjoying the challenge of building the winner the fans are clamoring for.

Consider his comments:

Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill‘s end-of-season comments: “If you’re trying to win, you can’t do that to your teammates… we lost more than we won last year, and it’s not excusable, it’s not part of who we are.”

Mike McDaniel: “I’m very unrelenting with our standard, and how we go about practice, and what we put on tape in terms of our effort, execution, how we play… anything short of that will leave you vulnerable to the same feeling we have now.”

Mike McDaniel on how teams defend the Dolphins offense: “Every year that I’ve been head coach here, I’ve had to extrapolate how people are going to defend us, and now there is enough commonality and consistency through all the different schemes that this is the first off-season that you can kind of attack the tape.”

Mike McDaniel on narratives: “Narratives are great to me because they’re always result-based and they’re, a lot of times, pretty clear… part of the solution is in the house, and absolutely part of the solution, is the [players] we’re bringing.” (@ProFootballTalk) #GoFins

Nothing is off-limits to try to make the team better.

But in a division with Josh Allen it’s going to be tough to turn these words into action he is at least for now saying all the right things.

Let’s hope that come December and January, more can be done than said.

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

