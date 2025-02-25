Mike McDaniel opened his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying the Dolphins are under the assumption that Terron Armstead won’t be a part of the team in 2025.

Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins are operating under the assumption that Terron Armstead won’t be part of the team in 2025. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) February 25, 2025

Armstead, if released now will give Miami $4.2 million to use in March in free agency. They will have to eat $18.5 million of dead money on the cap.

If Armstead is released with a post-June 1st designation, Miami will get $15 million of cap space on June 1st, and only have to eat $7.8 million of dead money. Which in theory is great but it will not help Miami sign free agents in March and April.

Armstead has talked about retirement in recent years as well and may decide to hang up the cleats.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team is operating as if Terron Armstead will not play in 2025 Said Armstead is still making his decision but time is a factor here — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 25, 2025

Armstead joined Miami in 2022 as a free agent. His time in Miami has been complicated; when he is on the field, he plays at a very high level, but he has missed many games.

Only 13 games played in 2022, 10 in 2023, and this past year he started 15, but left early in 2 of them so truly he only played in 13 games.

For someone making over $20 million on the salary cap, that is not enough production to warrant that contract. Not to mention, Miami used a 2nd round draft pick on Patrick Paul last April, and they need to maximize that to get him on the field.

With Armstead soon to be released, Miami will be in the market for an offensive tackle to back up Austin Jackson and Patrick Paul. Which is now another need to add to the laundry list of needs this team has.