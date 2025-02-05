We can all agree that the Miami Dolphins need to acquire a backup Quarterback either through the upcoming NFL draft or through free agency. For General Manager and Coach Mike McDaniel, the decision as to who to choose as a backup Quarterback is critical.



Should it be through the draft?



The 2025 Quarterback class is a very thin one. Even the top two prospects, Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami), have questions about their future success in the NFL. The remaining group (not an exhaustive list) led by Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jaxson Dart (Mississippi), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), and Will Howard (Ohio St) appear to be potential selections in the middle rounds of the draft and need significant development.



If I were Chris Grier, I would avoid drafting a quarterback this year and wait until the 2026 draft, when there will be a stronger group to choose from. I would then bridge 2025 with a veteran Quarterback who can fill in for Tua Tagovailoa when he predictably misses games due to injury.



I suggest an experienced Quarterback who can win some games and, at minimum, be competitive. Possible candidates include Zach Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Mac Jones, and Joshua Dobbs.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel cannot risk making this decision blindly, as they did in 2024. They must also look beyond 2025 to secure a successor to Tua Tagovailoa.



Am I confident that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will make the right decision? Unfortunately, I am not.



It is very difficult to be confident in Chris Grier’s ability to make consistently productive personnel decisions through the draft and free agency.