The Miami Dolphins now face an interesting challenge following the recent release of starting cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller started in 11 games for the Dolphins, recording 50 tackles and seven passes defended. Miami likely decided to part ways with Fuller because he missed 6 games due to injury and because they felt he wasn’t performing up to the level expected of him when he was on the field.

With the release of Fuller, Miami now has six cornerbacks on their roster, led by All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. Although the group is young, with most players in their mid-twenties and only a few seasons of experience, the Dolphins have taken steps to improve the position.

They drafted Cam Smith two seasons ago and signed undrafted free agents Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck, among others. However, Bonner and Duck mostly served as depth pieces or were healthy scratches, while Smith spent much of the season on injured reserve.

Miami needs to find a boundary corner to pair with Jalen Ramsey. I believe this is necessary because Bonner and Duck are better suited for slot duties, and Smith hasn’t had the chance to prove himself as a viable option due to injuries. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver did a solid job with the personnel he had last season, but if the Dolphins could add a boundary corner opposite Ramsey, their defense would be much stronger. This would make it harder for teams to pass, as it would allow Miami’s young cornerbacks to focus on mastering one position. With more meaningful reps and the opportunity to improve, these players would gain both skill and confidence, which would elevate not only their own play but the entire defense.

