The Miami Dolphins primarily run a 3-4 defensive scheme, though they do utilize multiple defensive looks depending on the opponent. In this system, the team relies on two versatile middle linebackers, and Jordyn Brooks is the centerpiece of that unit.

Brooks had an impressive 2024 season, playing in all 17 games and accumulating 143 total tackles, three sacks, and an outstanding 97.7% of the defensive snaps. His ability in both coverage and against the run makes him a key player for the Dolphins.

Additionally, Brooks’ skill set allows him to thrive in both the 3-4 and 4-3 systems, making him a versatile, hybrid-style linebacker who can adapt to different defensive schemes. His ability to patrol the middle of the field and make crucial plays was vital to the Dolphins’ defensive success last year.

However, in order to fully optimize the 3-4 scheme, the Dolphins need to add more talent and versatility to their linebacker group.

One key addition would be a linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline. This type of player would bring speed, range, and coverage ability to the defense, allowing Miami to match up better against teams with potent passing attacks.

A linebacker who can stay with running backs, tight ends, and even wide receivers in the passing game would add a new dimension to the defense, giving them flexibility in both zone and man coverage.

In addition, Miami needs another linebacker who excels at stopping the run and can effectively blitz the quarterback. This player would complement Brooks by focusing more on physicality and disrupting plays in the backfield. A linebacker who is a force in the run game and can pressure the passer on blitzes would give the Dolphins a well-rounded defensive attack.

With two middle linebackers who specialize in these areas, Miami could interchange them to prioritize either defending the run or covering the pass, depending on the matchup.

By adding these two types of linebackers, the Dolphins would be able to maximize the potential of their 3-4 defense, giving them the ability to tailor their linebacker play to the opposing offense. Combining Brooks’ reliability with these additional playmakers would create a linebacker core capable of defending against both the run and the pass with equal effectiveness, making Miami’s defense more versatile and difficult to exploit.