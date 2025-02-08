De’Von Achane is coming off an impressive sophomore season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He finished the year just one yard shy of 1,500 yards from scrimmage, scoring 12 touchdowns, six on the ground and six in the air. His performance proved that he’s a dynamic weapon in the NFL, capable of handling a significant number of touches despite his smaller frame—he stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 188 pounds.

Achane has demonstrated that he can turn any play into a touchdown, thanks to his elite speed and playmaking ability. As of now, he has firmly established himself as the lead back in the Dolphins’ running back room, surpassing the 2023 touchdown leader Raheem Mostert.

Raheem Mostert had a down year, rushing for 278 yards on 85 carries and scoring two touchdowns. As the veteran in the running back room, Mostert has had a long career, but he’ll be turning 33 before next season. While he’s stronger at running between the tackles than Achane, Mostert battled injuries and inconsistency this past season. I believe keeping Mostert in the running back room as a veteran presence is valuable, but Miami needs to find a true power back who can help convert those tough 3rd-and-short situations that proved challenging for the Dolphins last season.

Miami needs a power back because all the running backs currently on the roster are primarily speed backs. While there’s nothing wrong with having speed backs, relying solely on them allows defenses to anticipate similar play calls across the board. Even though the Dolphins used a draft pick on a running back this past season, selecting speedster Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee, I believe it would still be wise for them to pursue another running back this year. However, they should aim to sign one who will not only change the pace of the running back room but also bring a new identity to it.

Several solid starting and depth-caliber running backs are expected to be available in free agency and the NFL draft.

Some players Miami may consider are AJ Dillon, Najee Harris, Javonte Williams, and potentially even Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

All of these backs run with power and possess some speed, making them strong additions that could help strengthen the Dolphins’ running back room. Bringing in one of these players would add the much-needed physicality to complement the speed of Achane, Mostert, and Wright.

Additionally, each of these running backs has the ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, whether it’s between the tackles, in short-yardage situations, or as a receiving threat out of the backfield. Adding another versatile option would help Miami become more dynamic and unpredictable on offense.

Even though the Dolphins have some good running backs, they need to change the mold a little bit to become a more complete offense rather than one solely focused on speed. Speed is important, but by incorporating some power running, they could create a more balanced offense, which would make everyone better as a whole. A more physical running game would also help wear down defenses over the course of a game, giving the Dolphins’ offense more opportunities to succeed. In the long run, a balanced attack would be key to their success.