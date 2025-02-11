For the past couple of weeks, I have talked about the Dolphins’ continuous struggles in short-yard situations.

Whether it is a third-and-one or fourth-and-one, Miami just cannot find the formula in converting those downs to extend drives.

With 2025 being a crucial year in the Mike McDaniel era, these short-yardage downs could cost the team wins and more importantly, people’s jobs.

So, what better way to address these issues than to add a player who is nicknamed the “Big Ticket”?

That player is none other than Mekhi Becton.

Becton, a mountain of a man who is listed at 6’7, 364 pounds, played guard this past season for the Super Bowl Champion, Philadelphia Eagles.

He entered the league as a first-round draft pick out of Louisville by the New York Jets in 2020.

Becton initially found success and was billed as a franchise left tackle before a knee injury derailed his second NFL season. In 2022, he suffered another knee injury during training camp, essentially missing two seasons.

Coming off two straight injury-riddled seasons, Becton moved to right tackle in 2023 but did not play well, and with his fifth-year option not picked up by the Jets, he hit free agency.

Betting on himself, Becton signed a one-year deal with the Eagles to play right guard this past season.

It is safe to say he made the right decision.

Becton started 15 games in the regular season, playing 88 % of the snaps, and only committed one holding penalty and one false start for the year.

Reinventing himself with the help of o-line guru Jeff Stoutland, Becton helped pave the way for a record-setting year for running back Saquon Barkley while also keeping Jalen Hurts upright.

Becton, in his first year as a guard, graded well according to PFF. He placed 21st out of the 135 guards in the league.

Even with his massive frame, Becton has quick feet which would allow him to play in the Dolphins zone-heavy run scheme.

Then, when the team wants to run a power/gap scheme, Becton would use his sheer power to move larger defensive tackles and ends off of spots to allow for more running room for De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Becton would be a massive boost as well in 2025, as the Dolphins will face stout defensive linemen such as Quinnen Williams, Vita Vea, Da’Ron Payne, and Michael Pierce, among others.

Aaron Brewer is an undersized center, so the Dolphins need to add two big guards to complement him to improve their rushing attack.

Signing Mekhi Becton would be a good start to that plan.