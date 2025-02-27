As the NFL offseason continues to warm up, the Miami Dolphins are in the middle of massive trade rumors and roster choices.

The Dolphins are at a fork in the road after underperforming throughout the 2024 season. With a talented but cap-strapped roster, General Manager Chris Grier has his job cut out to return the Dolphins to their upward trajectory.

Recent Speculations and Possible Exits

One of the more prominent rumors involves wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had expressed frustration with the team’s record last season. While he later apologized and suggested he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, trade rumors continued to go around.

Dealing Hill would carry significant cap implications, particularly if it happens before June 1, which would incur a sizeable dead-cap charge. With his contract and the club depending on him to deliver, it’s more probable than not that Hill will return to Miami for at least another season.

The Dolphins’ left tackle, Terron Armstead, is one more core player whose future is up in the air. Armstead has not yet committed to playing in 2025, and his $22 million cap number might be an actual concern for the team. Armstead has been speculated to be dealt for an interior lineman such as Joe Thuney, which would be some distance toward alleviating the Dolphins’ issue of lacking sufficient depth at the offensive line.

In addition, safety Jevón Holland has openly felt phased out of the team, citing social media posts as a factor. This situation highlights the Dolphins’ need to maintain player morale and roster relationships in balance.

Offseason Moves to Reinforce the Roster

Of course, there’s always hope, and In order to get better for next season Dolphins have a couple of things they can do in the offseason.

The first would be cap status, as they are currently over the cap. This could be done through restructuring deals, like Tua Tagovailoa‘s, or by releasing veterans Bradley Chubb and Kendall Fuller, who would release a significant amount of cap space if released with a post-June 1 designation.

The pass rush needs to be improved, as the Dolphins managed just 35 sacks in 2024. Player decision-making, such as Jaelan Phillips, who has flashed but been injury-prone, will be crucial. Extending Phillips would lower his 2025 cap number but raise his yearly salary in the long run.

Finding a solid backup quarterback is also a must, considering the injury history of Tua Tagovailoa. Re-signing Tyler Huntley or looking at other veteran options, such as Jacoby Brissett, would bring stability behind Tagovailoa.

From a roster-building standpoint, it is crucial to retain players who are significant contributors to the overall team performance. Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard are core players for the Dolphins, and retaining them must be a priority unless their trade would return significant value in terms of draft compensation or cap savings.

As the Dolphins work through the difficult choices, they will be compelled to balance short-term and long-term interests.

The team’s ability to make sound roster decisions and work out its cap scenario will be the determining factor in how competitive it will be for the 2025 campaign. But, properly managed, the Dolphins could once again become a power to be reckoned with in the AFC, which will take prudent planning and execution by the front office.