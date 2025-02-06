After another disappointing season, Dolphins fans (as with any other fan base) look to vent their anger at someone. Usually, they want to put the General Manager and/or Head Coach’s head on the chopping block. Chris Grier has been the Miami Dolphins General Manager since 2016 and has been the target of the fan base’s venom for many years. But how has he actually performed during his tenure? How many bad moves vs good ones has he made?

Should he be replaced?

He took over the General Manager role in 2016, replacing Dennis Hickey. It should also be noted that Mike Tannenbaum was Head of Football Operations at the time. The first order of business was to bring in Adam Gase as Head Coach. Gase would bring Miami to the playoffs, so initially, at least, a good move. In his first draft, he selected Laremy Tunsil in the first round. Then Xavien Howard, Kenyan Drake in the next few rounds. (we’ll just stick to picks that worked out) The Tunsil pick would play a huge role later on for the Dolphins.

So, the first year, the first draft for a new General Manager, was not bad at all, now on to 2017. This draft would be one that fans will remember for a long time. With the 22nd pick in the first round, the Miami Dolphins select Charles Harris, who is projected to be a late second-rounder. The important fact is that TJ Watt was still on the board. No team hits on all their picks. However, first-round picks are considered to be players who will start the year they are drafted. Harris would turn out to be a total bust. Watt is a future Hall of Famer. Raekwon McMillan, Davon Gadchaux, and Isaiah Ford would be the other players of significance in the draft. Not a great draft for Miami.

2018 would bring Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jason Sanders, and Jerome Baker to Miami. Minkah was a great pick but wanted out of South Beach when he felt the team was “tanking for Tua.” They traded him to Pittsburgh and got a first and fifth-round pick for 2020 and a sixth for 2021.

2019 would bring six draft picks, but only Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel stand out in this class. Not a great draft, but those two players were outstanding.

2020 is the one that is the turning point for Miami. This is the first year of the rebuild to set them up for the future as a playoff contender. They have three first-round picks. They take Tua Tagovailoa , Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene in the first round. Jackson eventually becomes a solid player, and Igbinoghene is a total bust. The Tua vs Herbert debate still rages on. Robert Hunt and Brandon Jones are also taken in this draft. Grier had eleven picks and the results are not impressive at all. Many have said the rebuild never stood a chance after this.

2021 would bring Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, and Jaylen Waddle. There’s not much besides that.

2022 brings nothing noteworthy other than Skylar Thompson, but not in the best way.

In 2023, with five picks, De’Von Achane is the only one worth mentioning. The other three picks, including 2nd round Cam Smith, are all busts.

2024 seems like a decent draft, but it’s too early to tell. Chop Robinson had a slow start, but it looks like an excellent pick. Patrick Paul shows a lot of promise, as do Jaylen Wright and Taj Washington.

Grier spent 15 years as a scout for the Miami organization. It is easy to think he would have a higher rate of hits. Or not have had those huge swings and misses on players such as Igbinoghene, Harris, and Liam Eichenburg.

How about his trades? The same person who took Harris and Igbinoghene fleeced the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade. (the fins got two firsts and a second, and Grier parlayed them after that as well) In 2021, he sent the third overall pick to San Francisco for three first-rounders and a third-rounder. He then sent two first-rounders (one in 2021, one in 2022) to Philadelphia for a fifth-rounder and the No. 6 overall pick in 2021. He’s brought in Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb to the team and given up little. However, this same man said to the sportswriters that they “were more worried about the offensive line than he was.” This statement would come back to haunt him through the 2024 season and thereafter.

After the 2024 season, many fans, and writers as well were wondering if Grier’s number was finally up in the Dolphins organization. When owner Steven Ross tossed a game ball to Mike McDaniel after a victory against the Browns, it seemed he was telling everyone that he was happy with him and Grier.

Overall, Grier has done a solid job for the Dolphins. Some of his moves were total “head scratchers” and didn’t work out. No General Manager gets it right all of the time. This upcoming season is a critical one for him. A bad draft, combined with a bad season, and the writing may be on the wall for Chris Grier.