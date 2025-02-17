The NFL offseason is officially upon us. If you’re like me, you spent this weekend flipping through the channels hoping that the NBA All Star Weekend or the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off would fill the void left in your heart by the conclusion of the NFL season. Unfortunately while both events were entertaining there’s just something about football that as the kids say “hits different”.

The two-week-long stretch between the Super Bowl and the NFL combine can be some of the most difficult times for NFL addicts. Only whispers and rumors break up the monotony. So, as a Dolphins blogger, I feel it is my duty to fill the gap left by the NFL news cycle the best I can.

Today, I’d like to discuss the momentum amongst Dolphins fans to make the throwback logo permanent and offer an explanation or two as to why ownership might be hesitant to do so. It’s not the most clickbait of topics, but it’s one that I’ve spent too much time thinking about personally and judging by the weekly threads on Dolphins’ Twitter and Reddit, many of you have as well.

In 2013, the Miami Dolphins unveiled their new logo, a surprising departure from their previous designs, which each featured the Dolphins appearing to leap from the water in front of the sun. Instead of leaping, the new version of the Dolphin was swimming through the water through the sun and was kept in the background for a bit of consistency. It was one of the first major marks owner Stephen Ross would put on his new team, and while the modifications to the stadium have been praised, the logo redesign was not as warmly received as Roberto Alvarez-Galloso put it in an article for Bleacher Report.

“The new logo is also a slap in the face to nearly five decades of Dolphin tradition.”

The reveal was made worse by the fact that the very first draft pick under the logo was historic draft bust Dion Jordan. An auspicious start to things to be sure. Unfortunately the next 13 seasons would do little to endear the logo to fans.

This brings me to my first point: the reign of the Swimming Dolphin logo has brought little in the way of success. In fact the 13 season stretch between 2013 and 2025 has produced three playoff appearances, zero wins and a record of 97-99.

The .494 winning percentage is exemplary of the mediocrity of the Dolphins in the new millennium. Should the Dolphins move on to a new logo or revert to their throwback uniforms permanently, it will be remembered as the logo the team wore during their worst stretch as a franchise.

The second big reason I believe ownership is hesitant to make a change is having essentially two versions of every piece of merchandise just makes sense from a financial standpoint. If the new logo were retired, I very much doubt anyone would be clamoring for alternate jerseys in that style, but every Dolphin fan I know owns jerseys with the new logo and jerseys with the throwback style. If the throwbacks were permanent then people would only purchase the throwbacks.

So, for now, the hope that the Dolphins return to their roots is a carrot at the end of a stick, something for fans and bloggers to pontificate on but not something the team will realistically consider.

