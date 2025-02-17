Released by Bob Dylan in February 1964, the famous ballad “The Times They Are A-Changin” reflected a movement to expand civil rights, end the Vietnam War, and move past what young people called the “establishment.”



Are the times changing for the Miami Dolphins?



The Miami Dolphins recently hired former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as their Senior passing game coordinator. In addition, General Manager Chris Grier released veteran running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and tight end Durham Smythe.



The initial gut reaction is to think that the team’s direction is finally changing in Miami.



Coach Mike McDaniel will finally delegate his play-calling duties to Bobby Slowik so he can focus on the big picture of being a head Coach. Coach McDaniel can then make strategic decisions and necessary adjustments during a game. He can also make better decisions with time clock management and in-game challenges.



Unfortunately, this organization is not functioning that way at the current time.



Coach McDaniel has repeatedly said that if someone else could call plays better than him, he would relinquish those duties.



But that is not happening anytime soon. Coach Mike McDaniel will continue to call plays in 2025.



A similar sentiment hoping for change is that General Manager Chris Grier is finally turning his priorities to building the Miami Dolphins roster from aging veterans to younger, more affordable players.



This thought is further reinforced by the rumor that tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Bradley Chubb, often injured aging veterans, will follow.



We will see in the coming weeks whether Chris Grier is adapting to a new roster-building strategy.



In 2020 and 2021, Chris Grier had a chance to make roster moves that created a championship team, beginning with the first piece of the puzzle, Tua Tagovailoa.



Our General Manager, Chris Grier, was unsuccessful in that effort, and he is not likely to change.



And I don’t anticipate Coach Mike McDaniel changing his in-game strategy.



So, the times are not “A-Changin” after all.