For a long time, the University of Miami football program has seen numerous alumni play for the hometown team.

From Vernon Carey to Lamar Miller and Olivier Vernon, among countless others, the Dolphins have had their share of players stay in the county once they hit the professional ranks.

Recently, the Dolphins have even hosted local pro days, when players who were either born in the area or played for one of the numerous college teams in the area had a chance to visit the facility and allow the team to get a deeper look at them.

The University of Miami is having only its second 10-win season in over twenty years. However, the program is filled with high-level talent who could fill the Dolphins’ needs.

While a player like Cam Ward will certainly be off the board by the time the Dolphins are off the clock, there are three players that could fit what the Dolphins need heading into next season and beyond.

At the tight end, there is a question mark next to pro bowler Jonnu Smith.

While Durham Smythe is a serviceable player, he might have reached his ceiling, and that is where potential Day 2 pick Elijah Arroyo fits in.

Arroyo was a highly-touted high school recruit who struggled in his first couple of seasons with the Hurricanes due to injury.

Then, in 2024, the native of Frisco, Texas, broke out in a big way, recording 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arroyo had a strong week at the Senior Bowl and could complement Smith nicely and play a lot in his rookie year if the Dolphins use more sets of “12” personnel, which feature two tight ends and one running back.

Having two tight ends that can stretch the field in the passing game, especially in the middle of the field, would be a welcome sight for Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking of helping Tagovailoa, one way to keep healthy and secure is a strong offensive line.

For years, the Dolphins have struggled with offensive line depth, as one or two injuries could derail the entire season.

Terron Armstead’s health and age are questions, and the guard position played poorly in 2024. Therefore, there is a clear need for an upgrade in both spots.

Enter Jalen Rivers.

Rivers played both guard and tackle in his five seasons with the Hurricanes, earning All-ACC accolades.

In 2022, he made seven starts, primarily at left guard, before starting all 13 games at left tackle the next season, helping the team make the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the top offensive line unit in the country.

This past season, Rivers once again was versatile.

He played both left guard and left tackle, sometimes rotating between the two spots in the same game. He helped the Hurricanes rank first in the country in yards per game and third-down efficiency, third in passing yards per contest, and 31st in rushing yards per game.

With the left side of the offensive line secured with Rivers and Arroyo making the Dolphins more dynamic in the passing game, the last facet of the offense that needs to be upgraded is the running game.

Too many times in the Mike McDaniel era, it has felt like the team has been stopped in short-yardage situations.

With so many speedy running backs on the roster, it is time to beef up the running game and convert those short-yardage plays, which will help the team sustain drives and keep the defense from tiring out in the hot South Florida sun early in the season.

For this to happen, Damien Martinez has to be the answer at running back.

Martinez is 6-foot tall and 232 pounds, the prototypical size if you want to institute a down-hill running game into your offense.

Behind a large offensive line at the University of Miami, Martinez rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, as he averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

Martinez is not just a bruising running back, either. He also showed adept pass-catching skills, with 17 receptions for 204 yards.

He also has the speed to take any carry for a score as he showed with a 75-yard rushing touchdown against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Martinez was also a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 member in his two seasons at Oregon State, rushing for over 2,000 yards in two seasons there as well.

If the Dolphins want to add the necessary pieces to upgrade their offense in 2025, they will not have to go very far.

They can take a short trip to the University of Miami, where they will find three pieces to help them now and in the future.