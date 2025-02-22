Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill put up a social media post on Instagram and in it it appears that his left wrist is in a cast. Tyreek did say after last season ended that he needed surgery on his wrist, so it appears he had the surgery while we cannot confirm that though.

Hill stated after the season, he needed the surgery months ago but played the 2024 season with a wrist injury. He believes he sustained the injury in training camp in a joint practice with Washington.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, in posting on his Instagram story he will make an appearance at his Soul Runner store, appears to reveal he may have had surgery on his ailing left wrist as he exhibits a cast. pic.twitter.com/fHtYF9ifK4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 21, 2025

Hill has been in Miami for 3 seasons, played in and started 50 games, has 319 receptions for 4,468 yards and has caught 26 touchdowns as a member of the Dolphins.

Also, during that time, he has had many incidents off the field.

He hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

He has a court date later this year because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

He was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024, where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was), and he had to begin paying child support.

He was pulled over and put in handcuffs prior to the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

He filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

He went on social media a few years ago, saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

He had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

I mean, I could go on and on. There are countless more crazy stories, like being arrested prior to the Week 1 game outside of Hard Rock Stadium for his interaction with the police and the circumstances around a house fire that have never truly been revealed.

Bill Simmons, on his podcast a few weeks back, said he ran into Tyreek and various members of Hill’s camp at a Super Bowl event, and members of Hill’s camp told him to keep an eye on the Chargers this offseason as a possible trade destination for Tyreek.

Trading Tyreek is a challenge because of the newly reworked contract he got from Miami this past season, so he may be on the Dolphins in 2025 and if so it does appear that he had the situation with his wirst taken care with surgery early in this offseason.