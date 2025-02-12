In a deposition obtained by The DailyMail, Tyreek Hill told lawyers that he grabbed the breasts of a plus-sized model because he has a fetish for tall women.

Per the DailyMail report, Hill said he researched 6’1″, 250lb-Hall by viewing ‘plenty’ of her sex tapes before messaging her via Instagram in May 2023.

‘Like you know how the boys just be kicking it and like you be like, “Hey, bruh, I got the tall female in my phone”,’ Hill said in his deposition.

‘And he like, “Let me see it”. And it was almost like that, and then he showed me, and I was like, “Ooh, ooh,” and I had to go get it.’

When Hill was asked if he had permission to touch the breasts of Sophie Hall he said, ‘“I mean, there was a lot of things done, but, no, I did not.’

Sophie Hall, the 35-year-old plus-sized model who is suing Tyreek Hill, is now saying that after Tyreek allegedly broke her leg in his backyard, the two had sex hours after she was injured.

For those who do not remember the details of this story, Sophie Hall bought a ticket for her son to go to Tyreek’s Youth Football Camp. Before the camp, Tyreek Hill messaged Hall on Instagram and asked to meet her and get to know each other better.

Hill told Hall he had been known to be a good stepdad per court documents, and he invited Hall to his house the day before the camp started. Hill then shared his number and purchased a flight for Hall to visit him in June.

Once Hall got got to Hill’s home, that is when things began to turn sideways.

Per Yahoo Sports, “The first day at his home, she participated in offensive-line drills with Hill and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he grew irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

More on this story as it develops.