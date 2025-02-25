Ian Rapoport reports that Terron Armstead is planning on taking his contract down to the minimum (he was due to make $28.6 million this season). This will allow the Dolphins to make all of the moves they want in March in Free agency while he decides if he wants to play or retire. This move will create in the neighborhood of $14 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins, putting them well under the salary cap now and giving them the ability to be very active in the opening days of free agency.

#Dolphins LT Terron Armstead plans to take his contract down to minimum, I’m told, from the $28.6M he was set to make. That allows the team to make all the necessary moves they want to make and allows Armstead, 33, to be on the team until he makes his decision on his future. pic.twitter.com/IrRf7yaj42 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, Mike McDaniel opened his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying the Dolphins are under the assumption that Terron Armstead won’t be a part of the team in 2025.

Armstead joined Miami in 2022 as a free agent. His time in Miami has been complicated; when he is on the field, he plays at a very high level, but he has missed many games.

Only 13 games played in 2022, 10 in 2023, and this past year he started 15, but left early in 2 of them so truly he only played in 13 games.

For someone making over $20 million on the salary cap, that is not enough production to warrant that contract. Not to mention, Miami used a 2nd round draft pick on Patrick Paul last April, and they need to maximize that to get him on the field.