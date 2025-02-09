The Miami Dolphins look like they have some positive news coming into the offseason. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach, which means that Anthony Weaver will return to the team, barring some unforeseen circumstances.

This is a positive for this team because, in the previous 3 seasons, head coach Mike McDaniel has had different defensive coordinators going into the season. First, Josh Boyer, who he inherited and decided after one season to get his own hand-picked coordinator. Then he hired Vic Fangio, who did good things for the Dolphins but, for whatever reason, left the team after the season and joined the Eagles. Last year, McDaniel hired Weaver, who is a hot commodity as a potential head coach, and it looked like he would get one of the openings this year, but the team decided to go in a different direction, and I’m happy he will be coming back.

Weaver took over the defense and they lost a lot of talent in Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, and Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. The Dolphins also decided to part ways with former all-pro Xavien Howard. On top of that, Weaver had to deal with his two best pass rushers, Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb, coming off season-ending injuries towards the end of the 2023 season, and their availability was in question. It turns out Chubb never played, and Phillips came back but then injured his knee in the 4th game of the season. Talk about having your work cut out for you.

The Dolphins signed linebacker Jordan Brooks, who turned out to be an upgrade over Jerome Baker. They signed the ageless wonder in Calais Campbell at 39 years old and turned in a solid season. They also signed Jordan Poyer, who was past his prime, hoping to get a good year out of him, which he didn’t. Then drafted edge rusher Chop Robinson with their top pick and, after a slow start, came around the 2nd half of the season and looks to have a bright future.

Weaver despite the team having a different look, had this defense in the top 10, which is remarkable considering the talent that was missing or lost from the previous seasons. They were in the top 10 in scoring defense, rush, pass defense, 3rd down defense, and even in the top 5 in red zone defense. Those are impressive, all things considered. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that despite being a top-10 defense overall, the Dolphin’s defense was one of the worst defenses in sacks with 35 and forcing turnovers as they only had 10 interceptions. The Dolphins in 2023 had 56 sacks and 15 interceptions. If the Dolphins can get more sacks and turnovers, then Weaver’s defense will be one of the best in the league potentially.

In order for that to happen, the Dolphins need to add younger talent on defense that can make plays. Weaver likes to use three safeties on the field at times and the group he had this year was pathetic at times. Poyer should retire as it was clear from day 1 he wasn’t going to work out. Jevon Holland considered a cornerstone on this defense, regressed badly and is a free agency. The Dolphins won’t and shouldn’t pay him top dollar because he looked lost this year, not impactful, and frankly there was talk about him worried about getting hurt because of his contract situation. The Dolphins need to add at least two safeties to contribute next year, and this year’s draft has some good ones potentially.

The Dolphins need to add more toughness on the defensive line.

Zach Sieler is the best of the bunch and is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons and last year without an established player after Wilkins left. The Dolphins need to find a defensive tackle to compliment Sieler, and this is a meat-and-potatoes draft, so they should be able to find one or two. The Dolphins also need to find an inside linebacker to go with Brooks and also find another cornerback. If there is one thing encouraging at the cornerback position is that Storm Duck developed well last year and Kader Kohu continues to play well, he is a restricted free agent and the Dolphins can tender him.

Having Weaver back is great for continuity on the defensive coaching staff. Now, get him some more talent,, and ‘slet’s see if he can take this defense to the next level.