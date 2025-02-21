Owner Stephen Ross has spent years trying to build a competitive team, and the fan base, long plagued by mediocrity, is craving sustained success. It’s been too damn long, and if we expect to change that this season, they’ll need improvements across the board— from roster construction to coaching decisions and, most importantly, from their star players.

General Manager Chris Grier has done a good job at adding big names and top-end talent over the years, but he has struggled to create a solid foundation, both in terms of depth and actually keeping his drafted talent here. He needs to ensure that the roster is balanced and capable of performing at a high level against playoff-caliber teams.

With most of the big contracts tied up in offensive players, Grier needs to focus on further improving the defensive line and secondary. The defense has shown vulnerabilities, especially when we can’t get pressure on the quarterback, and it’s further exposed because we face Josh Allen twice a year. In addition to beating playoff teams, Grier’s philosophy when it comes to forging a team needs to be tailored to finally solve the Buffalo problem.

Additionally, addressing depth across key positions needs to be a priority— particularly on the offensive line. It’s been our Achilles’ heel the past few seasons, and Chris Grier still hasn’t had the foresight to correct it. With his job on the line, hopefully, his hubris won’t continue to bite us in the butt.

When it comes to coaching, we need to see more from Mike McDaniel. Just because he got a recent contract extension doesn’t mean he will be safe if we start off slow again. In fact, he might get fired midseason if we start off like we did in the 2024 season. However, he has shown promise in scheming plays and connecting with his players. If he can build on that and grow in the areas he’s struggled in, we may be able to right the ship—but it won’t be easy.

A key area for improvement lies in McDaniel’s ability to adapt his game plan against tough defenses. While his offensive schemes have worked wonders against weaker teams, playoff-caliber teams are more adept at neutralizing our offense. McDaniel will need to be more versatile and have a deep bag of tricks, including the ability to dial up high-leverage plays in crucial moments. Furthermore, his game management decisions—such as clock control and situational awareness—need to improve if we are to even entertain retaining him outside of the 2025 season.

However, for the Dolphins to take the next step, their star players must shine when it matters most. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa are the centerpieces of the offense, but they all collectively find ways to hurt this team in critical moments. If our high-paid WR duo can elevate their play in the postseason, then we have a real shot. However, having them both show up in the same game is few and far between.

The Dolphins also need Tua Tagovailoa to take another step forward in his development as a leader and quarterback. Tua has flashed brilliance but has struggled at times when facing elite defenses and in high-pressure situations. His decision-making, poise, and ability to perform under duress will be vital to the team’s success in 2025. If he can consistently execute in crucial moments, and both Tua and the O-line can keep him healthy, the Dolphins offense will become even more of a force to be reckoned with.

To sum it all up, 2025 will be a critical year for both the team’s roster and coaching staff. Stephen Ross and the fan base need results—deep playoff runs and, ultimately, a shot at the Super Bowl. To get there, we need a well-crafted team, coaches making the right calls, players to be bought in, and everyone executing as scripted. Will it happen, or will we be headed for another long, drawn-out rebuild?