In the show The Americas, host Tom Hanks briefly describes the hunting methods of Orcas, otherwise known as “killer whales.”



Orcas typically hunt all types of marine life, including other whales, bottle-nose dolphins, squid, and even great white sharks.



In this part of the episode, the Orcas were hunting, coincidentally, bottle-nose dolphins. For clarification, I will refer to the animals as “dolphins” and the team as the “Miami Dolphins.”



The first lesson our beloved Miami Dolphins can learn from these creatures is that they travel in “pods,” and each pod member complements the others.



It is a fascinating example of teamwork; each Orca in the pod serves the same purpose and pursues the same goal.

There are no individuals with their agenda, as was the case for many members of the Miami Dolphins.



Teamwork is a group having only one focus and one purpose.



The pod in the show was beginning its hunt to feed a younger member.



The second lesson is that the Orcas can anticipate the movement of the dolphins they are seeking because they utilize their tremendous listening skills to hear the dolphins despite being unable to see them. In other words, they anticipate where the dolphins are going to be.



Consider the anticipation of both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.



Kelce can improvise his route depending on what the defense plays, and Mahomes expertly anticipates where Kelce will be despite not seeing his route.



The third lesson, out of many, is one that the Miami Dolphins have not had for the past several years, including Coach McDaniel’s three-year tenure.



As the Orcas reach the dolphins, they begin overpowering them, wearing them out. As this activity occurs, one dolphin typically gives up because of exhaustion, and the Orca pod fulfills its mission.



Consider how the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive front, only rushing four, completely wore out the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line.



That has not happened with this Miami Dolphins team as long as I can remember.



My advice to the Miami Dolphins team, their General Manager, and their coaching staff is to build unbreakable teamwork, expect the unexpected, correctly anticipate situations, and become a powerful physical team.



Let’s learn from the Orcas.