I would tailgate for hours to watch Dan Marino.



To watch him play football.



Those were exciting times for fans of the Miami Dolphins.



Because of Dan Marino, we would always believe that the Dolphins would win every game, regardless of the odds.



He was so much fun to watch. We always knew, not just believed, that the Dolphins had a chance to come back with Dan Marino as Quarterback.



Dan Marino had 36 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career. That’s why we would stay until the game clock struck zero before leaving a game. The Dolphins always had a chance to win with Marino as our Quarterback.



So why wear a Dan Marino number 13 jersey to Miami Dolphins Home games?



If you go to a Miami Dolphins Home game and choose to wear a jersey, which one will you wear?



17 was popular for Tannehill, or now, Waddle? That is if folks distinguish that.



10 for Tyreek Hill, although likely not a popular choice these days.



Or, they could wear number 12 for Bob Griese, but most people would ask, “Who was that?”



Or number 66 for Hall of Fame Tackle Larry Little or number 39 for Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka, both on the 1972 undefeated team? Yet most fans are too young to remember them.



Or number 85 for Mark Duper, Nick Buoniconti, or 83 for Mark Clayton?



Or number 99, Jason Taylor?



Or Zach Thomas, number 54?



Yes, you may know those great players and their numbers.



Yet, who is remembered the most and is by far the most popular jersey worn at Miami Dolphins games is number 13, Dan Marino, the greatest Quarterback and arguably the greatest player who ever played for the Miami Dolphins.





