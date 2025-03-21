As we move through these beginning stages of free agency, we slowly grow closer to the 2025 NFL Draft this April. Following a flurry of moves made by the Dolphins front office these last few weeks, there is still a few holes on the roster that is yet to be filled. Luckily, this offseason the team has a multitude of draft picks to play with and, maybe even trade in a package for a better selection on night one or two.

This will be the conclusion of my series of who I think some of the targets Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier should be taking a closer look at. Miami is set to have seven selections on the last day of the draft which consists of rounds four through seven. Some of these picks include the comp selections Miami received due to the loss of Christian Wilkins and Deshon Elliott last year.

Below are some of the late-round sleepers I believe the Dolphins should consider for Day Three of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Jackson Hawes – TE, Georgia Tech

Assuming that most of the flashier tight ends are off the board by day three, the Dolphins can add a tight end that can line up next to the tackles and add some extra strength that Miami has been missing. Miami currently has Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, and Pharaoh Brown currently in the mix in the tight end room; so adding an extra camp body could certainly generate some competition.

Bhayshul Tuten – RB, Virginia Tech

Taking home the crown for the fastest 40-yard dash time at this year’s NFL Performance Combine in his position, the senior running back fits the archetype as a running back in Mike McDaniels’ zone run system. Due to the release of Raheem Mostert, adding another back for depth in the later rounds seems ideal. Although Tuten impressed at the combine, his fumbling issues may have him drop further down the board in Miami’s favor.

Kurtis Rourke – QB, Indiana

Following a significantly efficient season for the Hoosiers in 2024, Miami may be looking to acquire a standout Quarterback to compete with Skylar Thompson and Zach Wilson. Kurtis Rourke excelled in systematic, downfield passing while he also was able to throw well under pressure against the front seven. Standing at 6’5, Rourke seems to be a viable option in looking for another backup in Miami.

Patrick Jenkins – DT, Tulane

An under-the-radar prospect who played his college ball in New Orleans, Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins would add some much-needed depth to a thin D-Tackle room. Assuming that the position has already been addressed in the earlier rounds, adding Jenkins on day three would be a great compliment.