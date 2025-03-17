If nothing else, the addition of Ryan Stonehouse should add some competition to the special teams unit.

Namely the punting room. Unless on the rare occasion the name is Reggie Roby, Larry Seiple (he of the fake punt variety) or Ray Guy the teams punter does not get much publicity. But outside of the quarterback the punter is more responsible for ensuring good field position than any other position on the team.

The name Stonehouse alone implies a strong leg able to flip the field. Add some touch totl the kicks pinning teams inside their own 20 yard line and you have the makings of an all-pro.

The Miami Dolphins have struggled in the punting game in recent years.

Jake Bailey and his holder have worked together for several years, battling through inconsistency, but will it be enough to hold off an open competition in camp?

The competition could come down to a business decision as much as anything else. If the Dolphins release Bailey, it would save the team almost two million dollars in desperately needed cap space.

Either way for Dolphins fans it is encouraging to see the organization paying attention in the details by signing Stonehouse.

The team has been an intriguing combination of patience and aggression this offseason in pursuing their signings.

They are now focused on the draft, which is sure to bring even more intrigue.

Will it be enough to challenge the Bills for Hegemony within the division? It is much too early to tell but it is fun seeing this team take shape.

Let’s give punters their due. They are more important to a team than is usually recognized, and kudos to the Dolphins for addressing this need.

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins”🐬

For more check out my website https://flickerinthewater.com 👇

https://photos.app.goo.gl/XHWTj6Euv4Dvmhzn9