The Miami Dolphins’ outside linebacker room has been an area of strength, thanks to the presence of two dynamic players: Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb and emerging star Jaelan Phillips. However, the 2024 season brought significant injury setbacks to both of these key contributors, creating a challenging landscape for the Dolphins’ defense moving forward.

Bradley Chubb has been a key player for the Dolphins since being traded to Miami from the Denver Broncos in 2022. Known for his pass-rushing abilities and his strong presence on the edge, Chubb’s impact on the field was undeniable before his injury. Unfortunately, during the end of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.

On the other hand, Jaelan Phillips was building a reputation as one of the most promising young pass rushers in the NFL. In week 12 of the 2023 season he suffered a torn right Achilles, Then, in 2024, disaster struck again when Phillips tore his right ACL in Week 4 of the season, a terrible situation for Phillips after he worked really hard to return back to form to be there for his teammates. Phillips’ injury history is concerning, but the Dolphins are hopeful that, with a strong rehabilitation program and proper support, Phillips will be able to return to his explosive self.

While Chubb and Phillips are undoubtedly the headliners in the outside linebacker room, their combined injury histories make it clear that the Dolphins will need to bolster their depth at the position. The team cannot afford to rely solely on Chubb and Phillips to start the 2025 season, especially with both players recovering from significant injuries.

Chubb’s extensive knee injury means that the Dolphins will likely need to ease him back into action. Even if he does return early in the season, he may not be at full strength right away, limiting his ability to take on a high workload. Similarly, Phillips’ double injury history—combining an Achilles tear with an ACL injury—will require careful management. Given the severity of his injuries, it may take him some time to regain the form that made him a top defensive threat in the league.

This creates a precarious situation for the Dolphins, who will need to find reliable depth pieces to step up and contribute during the early stages of the 2025 season. These players will have to complement the play of Chubb and Phillips and potentially take on a majority of the defensive load while both of the starters are in recovery.

The Dolphins could look at veteran free agents who have experience in rotational roles and can contribute immediately. Another option could be targeting a younger, unproven player with upside in the draft or through undrafted free agency. Regardless of the method, the Dolphins need bodies who can step up and give Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver the flexibility to rotate players and create pressure without overloading Chubb and Phillips early in the season.

In the long term, the recovery of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will play a significant role in the overall success of the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Both players possess immense talent and potential, but both are coming off of significant injuries that could potentially limit their production in the short term. If Chubb and Phillips can return to form, Miami will have one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the league. However, the team must be patient and realistic in their expectations for the beginning of the season.