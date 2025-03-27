As we sit here as loyal Miami Dolphins fans, we always love this time of year.



We look forward to the draft and rookie camp and will follow training camp news from the South Florida press and social media.



The Miami Dolphins also look forward to a great season.



As faithful fans, we believe in our team so much that we look forward to the first game in September.



It’s a busy time of year.



It’s a hopeful time of year.



The team can strengthen itself during the off-season, and players come back in July ready for training camp.



Yet, Dolphins fans, the team is not entirely in for the 2025 season.



Try the 2026 season or beyond.



In my opinion. owner Stephen Ross has allowed General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel to prove themselves through 2026.



Of course, depending on the results of his play, that is very coincidental to Tua Tagovailoa‘s future in Miami.



Yet, I do not foresee the owner, Stephen Ross, a very successful real estate mogul who has contributed millions of dollars to the South Florida economy, not trying to win a Super Bowl in his lifetime.



It makes perfect sense, given how intertwined Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Tua Tagovailoa have been since 2022.



Chris Grier decided to draft Tua; Mike McDaniel rehabilitated him from the “mean” coach, Brian Flores, and Tua has been Tua.



And despite the ten draft picks, most rookies’ development takes time.



Chris Grier’s strategy in the 2025 off-season is a multi-year plan.



That is, if the Dolphins can compete in 2025 with their current core players.



If the Dolphins have a terrible year in 2025, then all bets are off, and even the loyal owner, Stephen Ross, will start over again.



We will see what happens.



Let’s enjoy the ride.





