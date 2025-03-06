The Miami Dolphins released tight end Durham Smythe a few weeks ago, and he is already drawing interest from an NFC team. NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Chicago Bears are targeting the former Dolphins tight end.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was the Dolphins tight end coach when Smythe was a rookie back in 2018.

The #Bears are indeed targeting free agent TE Durham Smythe, per sources. Seven-year Dolphin overlapped with Ben Johnson in 2018. https://t.co/whDj7KwV1i — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2025

Durham Smythe has been in Miami since 2018 and was one of the longest-tenured Dolphins players. He was a below-average receiver and only an adequate blocker. In 2024, Smythe was only targeted 17 times and had 9 receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

Tight end is a big need for the Dolphins this offseason, and do not be surprised to see Miami select one in round 1 or 2 of the upcoming NFL Draft.