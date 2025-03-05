NFL Insider Jordan Schultz has agreed to reduce Chubb’s base salary to remain with the Miami Dolphins. According to Schultz, Chubb can still earn up to $21 million if incentives are met.

Sources: The #Dolphins and 2x Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb have agreed to a reduction in his base salary to remain with the team after missing last season due to injury. Chubb, who is fully recovered from the ACL injury, can still earn his full $21 million compensation… pic.twitter.com/rDPkg1Chfr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2025

This will free up much needed salary cap space for the Miami Dolphins to allow them to be more aggressive next week when free agency starts.

Chubb was injured in Week 17 of the 2023 season and missed all of the 2024 season. He is coming back from his 3rd ACL injury now and with Jalean Phillips status in doubt for the start of the 2025 season, Chubb will be needed to start Chop Robinson most likely to open the season.

Chubb was set to count $28.6 million on Miami’s salary cap this year, with a pay cut coming we should know soon how much that will be reduced.

In 2023 Miami traded a future 1st, 4th, and Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a 5th round pick.

In 24 games with the Dolphins, Chubb has 13.5 sacks and 86 tackles. For his career Chubb has 39.5 sacks in 73 games.

Chubb will be 29 years old in June.

The Dolphins still need to get younger at the EDGE rusher position and should pursue it this offseason, but with Chubb returning, it isn’t the pressing need that it was. Miami has very pressing needs at offensive guard, DE, DT, Safety, and Cornerback.

The legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday, March 10th at noon Eastern. Before this pay reduction by Chubb, only six teams had less salary cap space than Miami entering next week.