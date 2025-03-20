The Miami Dolphins announced this morning they have re-signed DT Benito Jones. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

This gives the Dolphins a 2nd defensive lineman under contract as prior to this signing Zach Sieler was the only defensive lineman under contract.

Jones was undrafted in 2020 out of Ole Miss and signed with the Dolphins, where he spent 2020 and 2021. Miami waived Jones on August 30, 2022, and he was claimed by the Detroit Lions at that time and has been with the Lions for the past two seasons.

Jones has played in 40 games and started 15; all 15 starts with Detroit. When he was in Miami originally, he only played in 6 games and didn’t start any.

In 2024 for the Dolphins, Jones played in 17 games, started 15, and had 24 tackles.

For those who are into PFF he had a 47.6 run defense grade and he had a 51.3 overall grade ranking out as 142nd of 219 defensive tackles.

The Dolphins need to beef up their defensive line in a major way. Through the first two weeks of free agency, this is the only move they have made to that position group. Calais Campbell is still mulling retirement, and if he wants to play, it is a long shot. He will return to the Dolphins as he may want to sign with a contender.

Expect the Dolphins to draft multiple defensive linemen, especially defensive tackles in the upcoming NFL draft. Including possibly in Round 1 with prospects Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant most likely being available when Miami is on the clock with the 13th overall pick.

I thought Jones was a sub-standard defensive tackle last season for the Dolphins and his return hopefully is more for a depth piece as I thought he was underwhelming as a starter.