The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with free agent CB Artie Burns. Terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

Burns will be 30 in May and was born and raised in Miami, FL, and played college football for the Miami Hurricanes.

He has played in 90 NFL games, starting 39 and he has 4 career interceptions. Last season as a member of the Seahawks he played in 4 games and had 4 tackles.

Burns hasn’t recorded an interception since 2017, his second year in the NFL. That was also the last season he was a regular full time starter in the NFL as well. Burns missed the 2020 season with a torn ACL. he suffered in training camp with the Bears.

In 2023, Burns played in 14 games, started 1, and had 23 tackles and no interceptions. In 2022, Burns played in 3 games and had zero tackles. In the past three seasons, Burns has played in 21 games and has 27 total tackles with no interceptions.

Burns has played for Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle and is a former 1st round pick of the Steelers in 2016.

The Dolphins were (and still are) looking for a veteran cornerback to start opposite Jalen Ramsey. I am not sure Artie Burns is someone you can pencil in there. He will compete with Cam Smith for a starting position at the moment. Burns has done very little on an NFL field in recent years and can’t be considered more than a training camp body at this point in time and is not a lock to make the 2025 Dolphins roster.

I fully expect Miami to address cornerback early in the NFL Draft next month and to bring in another veteran cornerback in free agency.